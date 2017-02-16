Ashmore Group plc (ASHM) PT Raised to GBX 305 at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) had its price target raised by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 305 ($3.81) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have an underweight rating on the investment management service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASHM. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Ashmore Group plc to a reduce rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.94) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) target price on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Ashmore Group plc from GBX 233 ($2.91) to GBX 304 ($3.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 314.87 ($3.93).

Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) opened at 353.30 on Friday. Ashmore Group plc has a one year low of GBX 218.10 and a one year high of GBX 378.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.36 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.55 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%.

About Ashmore Group plc

Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States and Others.

