Arch Capital Group’s (ACGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACGL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) traded up 0.10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,484 shares. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average is $82.40. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post $5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $304,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $5,174,109. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,863,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,142,000 after buying an additional 89,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,742,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,636,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,201,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,769,000 after buying an additional 92,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,027,000 after buying an additional 158,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,967,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,735,000 after buying an additional 25,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. writes insurance and reinsurance on worldwide basis. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The Company’s insurance, reinsurance and mortgage segments are underwriting segments. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other, which includes alternative market risks and excess workers’ compensation.

