Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened at 35.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.81. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 15.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, January 6th. Vetr raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.62 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.19.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $3,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 482,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 21,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $671,493.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,713.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

