Antofagasta plc (ANTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 690 by Analysts at Haitong Bank

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) had its target price increased by Haitong Bank from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 690 ($8.62) in a research note published on Friday morning. Haitong Bank currently has a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Antofagasta plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.87) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 390 ($4.87) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.62) price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc from GBX 580 ($7.25) to GBX 675 ($8.44) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 629.95 ($7.87).

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) opened at 866.00 on Friday. Antofagasta plc has a 52 week low of GBX 390.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 885.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 771.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 630.09. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 8.54 billion.

Antofagasta plc Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

