Anglo American plc (AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) had its target price boosted by Haitong Bank from GBX 1,240 ($15.50) to GBX 1,400 ($17.50) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAL. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on Anglo American plc from GBX 1,150 ($14.37) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Anglo American plc from GBX 845 ($10.56) to GBX 975 ($12.18) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Anglo American plc from GBX 440 ($5.50) to GBX 460 ($5.75) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Anglo American plc from GBX 1,080 ($13.50) to GBX 1,330 ($16.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Anglo American plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,067.50 ($13.34).

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) opened at 1395.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,288.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,085.94. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 395.65 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,529.01. The company’s market cap is GBX 18.00 billion.

In related news, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 807 shares of Anglo American plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,138 ($14.22) per share, with a total value of £9,183.66 ($11,476.71).

About Anglo American plc

Anglo American plc focuses its business on its portfolio of diamonds, platinum group metals and copper. The Company’s segments include Platinum; De Beers; Copper; Nickel; Niobium and Phosphates; Iron ore and Manganese; Coal; Corporate, and others. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), which provides approximately 40% of mined platinum and its operations are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

