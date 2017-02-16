Supergroup PLC (LON:SGP) insider Andrea Cartwright purchased 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,508 ($18.85) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($188.45).

Shares of Supergroup PLC (LON:SGP) opened at 1497.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,581.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,534.52. Supergroup PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,100.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,793.66. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.22 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/andrea-cartwright-buys-10-shares-of-supergroup-plc-sgp-stock.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGP shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.49) price target on shares of Supergroup PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,847 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Supergroup PLC in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.49) price objective on shares of Supergroup PLC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.12) price objective on shares of Supergroup PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Supergroup PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,779.63 ($22.24).

Supergroup PLC Company Profile

SuperGroup Plc designs, produces and sells clothing and accessories under the Superdry brand in approximately 670 points of sale across the world, as well as online. The Company offers a range of products for men and women. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Central costs.

Receive News & Ratings for Supergroup PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supergroup PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.