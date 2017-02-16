Analysts Expect Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $73.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.90 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neenah Paper an industry rank of 210 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Neenah Paper in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) opened at 82.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29. Neenah Paper has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $90.23.

Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $220.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. Neenah Paper had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 22.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Neenah Paper will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Neenah Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Neenah Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

In related news, Director Stephen Michael Wood sold 560 shares of Neenah Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $49,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. O’donnell sold 28,602 shares of Neenah Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $2,420,587.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,998.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,701 shares of company stock worth $9,782,199. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neenah Paper during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Neenah Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Neenah Paper by 15.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Neenah Paper by 85.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Neenah Paper by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Paper Company Profile

Neenah Paper, Inc has two principal operations, technical products business, and fine paper and packaging business. The Company’s segments consist of Technical Products, Fine Paper and Packaging, and Other. The technical products business is an international producer of fiber-formed, coated and/or saturated specialized media, which includes filtration media (Filtration), tape and abrasives backings products (Backings), and durable label and specialty substrate products (Specialty).

