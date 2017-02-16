Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $43.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.61 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given German American Bancorp an industry rank of 20 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on GABC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 23.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) opened at 49.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $749.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.12. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $54.46.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s operating segments include core banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations. The core banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the Company’s local markets.

