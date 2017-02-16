Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $984 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices updated its Q2 guidance to $0.74-0.86 EPS.

Shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) opened at 81.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $81.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.85.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $713,775.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eileen Wynne sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $205,423.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,556.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,900 shares of company stock worth $5,370,974 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 94.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Analog Devices by 33.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

