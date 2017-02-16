TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark Co. lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) opened at 6.43 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $84.74 million. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.25. The company earned $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. Amtech Systems’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post ($0.01) EPS for the current year.

“Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) Upgraded at TheStreet” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/amtech-systems-inc-asys-upgraded-at-thestreet.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of capital equipment, including thermal processing, silicon wafer handling automation and related consumables used in fabricating solar cells, Light Emitting Diode (LED) and semiconductor devices. The Company operates through three business segments: solar, semiconductor and polishing.

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.