AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $69.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AMERISAFE an industry rank of 103 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 37.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 174,560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 54.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 496,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after buying an additional 174,100 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at about $9,486,000. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 47.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 393,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after buying an additional 126,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,313,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,219,000 after buying an additional 109,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) opened at 64.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.66. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $66.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc (AMERISAFE) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides workers’ compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, manufacturing, agriculture, and oil and gas. It is engaged in underwriting the workers’ compensation exposures inherent in these industries.

