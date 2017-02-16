Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $964.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $880.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 2,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,622,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Page sold 33,332 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.38, for a total transaction of $25,711,638.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $23,655,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 810,924 shares of company stock worth $644,921,243. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 240,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,936,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 65,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $818.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,617 shares. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $663.28 and a 12-month high of $841.95. The stock has a market cap of $566.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $805.65 and a 200-day moving average of $784.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by $0.31. The firm earned $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post $33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/alphabet-inc-goog-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.