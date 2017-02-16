Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 43 ($0.54) target price on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.66) price target on shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.46) price target on shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) opened at 25.50 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 150.24 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.35. Allergy Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 28.50.

“Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/allergy-therapeutics-plc-agy-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-finncap.html.

About Allergy Therapeutics plc

Allergy Therapeutics Plc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment and prevention of allergy with aluminum-free products. The Company’s segments are Central Europe, which includes segments, such as Germany, Australia, Switzerland and the Netherlands; Southern Europe, which includes Italy and Spain; the United Kingdom, and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.