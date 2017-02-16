Alamos Gold Inc Cls A (AGI) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc Cls A (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a research note released on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc Cls A from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc Cls A from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc Cls A from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold Inc Cls A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.84.

Alamos Gold Inc Cls A (TSE:AGI) opened at 11.26 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc Cls A has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The stock’s market cap is $3.01 billion.

About Alamos Gold Inc Cls A

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and extraction of precious metals. It is engaged in the exploration and development activities in Mexico, Turkey and the United States. It owns and operates the Mulatos mine in Mexico and holds the mineral rights to the Salamandra group of concessions in the State of Sonora, Mexico, which includes several satellite gold occurrences.

