Air Canada (TSE:AC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 17th. Analysts expect Air Canada to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) opened at 14.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. Air Canada has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/air-canada-ac-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-friday.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AC shares. CIBC increased their price target on Air Canada from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.17.

About Air Canada

AIR Canada is a domestic, United States transborder and international airline company. The Company is a provider of scheduled passenger services in the Canadian market, the Canada-United States transborder market and in the international market to and from Canada. The Company’s mainline operates a fleet of over 170 aircraft, including Airbus narrow-body aircraft, Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, and Embraer 190 regional jets.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.