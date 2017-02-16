Aimia Inc (AIM) PT Raised to C$9.50

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIM. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Aimia in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Aimia from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aimia from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Aimia in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.00.

Shares of Aimia (TSE:AIM) opened at 9.43 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.44 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. Aimia has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/aimia-inc-aim-pt-raised-to-c9-50.html.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc is a Canada-based data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the regional business segments of Canada; the United States and Asia-Pacific (US & APAC), and Europe, the Middle-East and Africa (EMEA). In Canada, it owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program.

