Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33-4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.47-0.49 EPS.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) opened at 51.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen and Company cut Agilent Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC raised Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.96.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $213,138.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Didier Hirsch sold 22,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,123,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,728 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

