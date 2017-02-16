Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY17 guidance to $2.10-2.16 EPS.

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) opened at 51.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company lowered Agilent Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC upgraded Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.96.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CFO Didier Hirsch sold 22,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,123,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Doak sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $182,574.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,728 over the last 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

