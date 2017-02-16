Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Adesto Technologies Corporation had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company earned $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) opened at 4.40 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $68.15 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. Adesto Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/adesto-technologies-corporation-iots-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-09-eps.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOTS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adesto Technologies Corporation stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497,912 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 11.61% of Adesto Technologies Corporation worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Corporation Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The Company optimizes its non-volatile memory products for Internet of Things (IoT), applications, including current and next-generation Internet-connected devices in the consumer, industrial, medical and wearables markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.