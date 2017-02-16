Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Announces Earnings Results

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Realty Trust updated its FY17 guidance to $1.44 to $1.54 EPS.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) opened at 31.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of retail properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the United States. The Company’s segments include Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. The Company conducts its operations through Acadia Realty Limited Partnership.

