AA PLC (AA) Insider Martin C. Clarke Acquires 59 Shares

AA PLC (LON:AA) insider Martin C. Clarke bought 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £151.04 ($188.75).

AA PLC (LON:AA) opened at 260.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.31. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.59 billion. AA PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 209.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 309.00.

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price target on shares of AA PLC from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 370 ($4.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AA PLC in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of AA PLC from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 315 ($3.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.25) price target on shares of AA PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.50) price target on shares of AA PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AA PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 346.25 ($4.33).

AA PLC Company Profile

AA plc (AA) offers roadside assistance service. The Company’s segments include Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, Ireland, Insurance Underwriting and Head Office costs. The Roadside Assistance segment sends patrols to members stranded at the side of the road and repairs their vehicles.

