Zacks: RMR Group Inc (RMR) Given $44.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

RMR Group Inc (NYSE:RMR) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. RMR Group’s rating score has improved by 22.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $44.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RMR Group an industry rank of 99 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMR. FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. William Blair began coverage on RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RMR Group by 189.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in RMR Group by 111.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in RMR Group by 501.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in RMR Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000.

RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) opened at 50.90 on Friday. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $818.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74.

RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.20. The company earned $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RMR Group will post $2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/zacks-rmr-group-inc-rmr-given-44-00-average-price-target-by-brokerages.html.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted by its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s segments include RMR LLC and All Other Operations. RMR LLC manages a portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC manages Government Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns properties that are leased to government tenants; Hospitality Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns hotels and travel centers; Select Income REIT, an REIT that primarily owns properties leased to single tenants across the United States and leased lands in Hawaii, and Senior Housing Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns senior living communities and medical office buildings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.