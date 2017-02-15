Zacks: Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Organovo Holdings’ rating score has declined by 25% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Organovo Holdings an industry rank of 147 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organovo Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organovo Holdings in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Organovo Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Organovo Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) opened at 2.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. Organovo Holdings has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.99.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business earned $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Organovo Holdings had a negative return on equity of 60.17% and a negative net margin of 911.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 248.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organovo Holdings will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,059,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,267,142.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONVO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Organovo Holdings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Organovo Holdings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 275,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Organovo Holdings by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Organovo Holdings by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

