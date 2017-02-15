Zacks: Kering Unspon (PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Kering Unspon (NASDAQ:PPRUY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Kering Unspon an industry rank of 242 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering Unspon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Kering Unspon (NASDAQ:PPRUY) opened at 24.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.36. Kering Unspon has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

