Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.37) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Intec Pharma an industry rank of 147 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intec Pharma stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned about 6.49% of Intec Pharma worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

“Zacks: Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) Given $9.25 Average Price Target by Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/zacks-intec-pharma-ltd-ntec-given-9-25-average-price-target-by-analysts.html.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) opened at 4.65 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $53.01 million. Intec Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd is an Israel-based drug development company. It is a development stage biopharmaceutical company that develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill, a novel gastro-retentive delivery system, improves the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of various drugs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intec Pharma (NTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.