Zacks: Hopewell Holdings Ltd (HOWWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Hopewell Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:HOWWY) has received an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $3.61 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hopewell Holdings an industry rank of 165 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hopewell Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of Hopewell Holdings (NASDAQ:HOWWY) opened at 3.525 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Hopewell Holdings has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $3.91.

About Hopewell Holdings

Hopewell Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property and infrastructure businesses. The Company operates through six segments. Property Investment segment is engaged in the letting, agency and management of properties. Hotel, Restaurant and Catering Operation segment is engaged in the holding and management of hotels, restaurants operation and the provision of food catering services.

