Zacks: Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $8.15 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Net Lease an industry rank of 147 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.15 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sterling Global Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) opened at 8.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.64. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. Global Net Lease’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, March 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 28th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0592 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.00%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a portfolio of strategically located commercial real estate properties. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. The Company focuses its investments on commercial and retail properties, including special use single tenant properties.

