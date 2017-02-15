Zacks: Analysts Set $30.00 Price Target for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Triumph Bancorp an industry rank of 29 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) opened at 27.35 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth $846,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 903,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 85,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 30.3% in the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 650,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 151,120 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers banking services, as well as commercial finance products to businesses that require specialized financial solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate.

