World Surveillance Group Inc (GTE) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of World Surveillance Group Inc (AMEX:GTE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. upgraded World Surveillance Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

World Surveillance Group (AMEX:GTE) opened at 2.67 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $949.64 million. World Surveillance Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

World Surveillance Group Company Profile

World Surveillance Group Inc designs autonomous lighter-than-air (LTA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Company provides various services through its LTA platforms. It is focused on providing services to both the government and commercial sectors on a global scale. It designs and builds specialized airships capable of carrying various payloads and transmitting wireless communications.

