Whole Foods Market’s (WFM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WFM. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on Whole Foods Market and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays PLC set a $30.00 target price on Whole Foods Market and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Whole Foods Market has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Shares of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) opened at 30.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.75. Whole Foods Market has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Whole Foods Market had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business earned $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Whole Foods Market will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

“Whole Foods Market’s (WFM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/whole-foods-markets-wfm-hold-rating-reiterated-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In related news, CFO Glenda J. Flanagan sold 4,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $144,051.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James P. Sud sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $53,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,578.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $335,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFM. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Whole Foods Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the fourth quarter worth about $15,995,000. GLG LLC bought a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the fourth quarter worth about $1,642,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the fourth quarter worth about $2,128,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Foods Market Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Foods Market Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.