Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Earns Outperform Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WFM. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on Whole Foods Market and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays PLC set a $30.00 target price on Whole Foods Market and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Whole Foods Market from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.53.

Shares of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) opened at 30.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. Whole Foods Market has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Whole Foods Market had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Whole Foods Market will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenda J. Flanagan sold 4,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $144,051.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Elstrott sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $136,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,035.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock valued at $335,577. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Foods Market during the second quarter worth $144,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Foods Market by 4.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whole Foods Market by 12.3% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Foods Market during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Foods Market by 55.4% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Whole Foods Market Company Profile

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

