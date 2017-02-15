Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

WFM has been the topic of several other research reports. Vetr downgraded Whole Foods Market from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.97 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays PLC set a $30.00 price objective on Whole Foods Market and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Whole Foods Market in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Foods Market from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.53.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) opened at 30.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.75. Whole Foods Market has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Whole Foods Market had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whole Foods Market will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Whole Foods Market news, Director John Elstrott sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $136,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenda J. Flanagan sold 4,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $144,051.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $335,577 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the second quarter worth $5,956,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 35.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 254,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 66,264 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 121.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the second quarter worth $3,813,000. Finally, Westport Resources Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 72.0% in the second quarter. Westport Resources Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Foods Market Company Profile

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

