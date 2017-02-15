Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) – Stock analysts at First Analysis lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Union Company (The) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. First Analysis analyst L. Berlin now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. First Analysis also issued estimates for Western Union Company (The)’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Western Union Company (The) had a return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Union Company (The) (WU) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WU. TheStreet lowered Western Union Company (The) from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on Western Union Company (The) to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Union Company (The) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Western Union Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.48.

Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) opened at 19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.15. Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 158,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,767,000 after buying an additional 50,182 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 8.7% in the second quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 434,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 34,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Western Union Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Western Union Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

About Western Union Company (The)

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. Western Union’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment is engaged in individual money transfers from one consumer to another.

