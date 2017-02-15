Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded GrubHub from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GrubHub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GrubHub from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered GrubHub from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.68.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) opened at 36.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 63.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $44.58.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm earned $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.33 million. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GrubHub will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/wedbush-reaffirms-outperform-rating-for-grubhub-inc-grub.html.

In other news, SVP Stanley Chia sold 12,903 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $491,217.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 14,491 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $541,093.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,953.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 19.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc (Grubhub) is a provider of an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company connects more than 40,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 1,000 cities across the United States. For restaurants, Grubhub generates higher margin takeout orders at full menu prices.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.