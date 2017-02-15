Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Select Comfort Corporation (SCSS)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Select Comfort Corporation (NASDAQ:SCSS) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Comfort Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Select Comfort Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded Select Comfort Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Comfort Corporation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Select Comfort Corporation (NASDAQ:SCSS) opened at 21.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $955.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.69. Select Comfort Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.

Select Comfort Corporation (NASDAQ:SCSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm earned $313.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.98 million. Select Comfort Corporation had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Select Comfort Corporation will post $1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Comfort Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $88,019,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Select Comfort Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $14,871,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Select Comfort Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $6,112,000. Oxford Asset Management boosted its position in Select Comfort Corporation by 178.0% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 439,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Select Comfort Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $4,300,000.

About Select Comfort Corporation

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company’s Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to monitor each individual’s sleep. The Company also offers a line of sleep products, including FlextFit adjustable base technology and Sleep Number pillows, sheets and other bedding products.

