Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Raised to “B+” at TheStreet

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) opened at 109.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.94. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $80.84 and a one year high of $109.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm earned $638.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 133.96%.

“Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Raised to “B+” at TheStreet” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/vornado-realty-trust-vno-raised-to-b-at-thestreet.html.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, insider Mitchell N. Schear sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $4,119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 97.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through, and its interests in properties are held by, Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). It is the sole general partner of, and owns common limited partnership interest in the Operating Partnership.

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.