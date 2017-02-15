Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Insider David Thomas Nish Buys 2,910 Shares

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) insider David Thomas Nish bought 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £5,965.50 ($7,455.01).

David Thomas Nish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, David Thomas Nish bought 50,000 shares of Vodafone Group plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £98,500 ($123,094.23).

Shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) opened at 196.05 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 186.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 240.10. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 54.72 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on Vodafone Group plc from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 295 ($3.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. S&P Global Inc. set a GBX 240 ($3.00) price objective on Vodafone Group plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.00) price objective on Vodafone Group plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 234.50 ($2.93).

Vodafone Group plc Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

