Urban&Civic PLC (UANC) Insider Duncan Hunter Purchases 44,250 Shares

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) insider Duncan Hunter bought 44,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £100,890 ($126,080.98).

Duncan Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Duncan Hunter bought 25,750 shares of Urban&Civic PLC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £58,967.50 ($73,690.95).

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) opened at 233.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 333.94 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.46. Urban&Civic PLC has a one year low of GBX 183.00 and a one year high of GBX 270.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Urban&Civic PLC’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.94) target price on shares of Urban&Civic PLC in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Urban&Civic PLC Company Profile

Urban&Civic plc is engaged in property development and investment company. The Company’s two principal segments include strategic land and commercial property development. The strategic land segment includes serviced and unserviced land, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

