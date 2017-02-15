Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) will announce its Q416 earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $164.41 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) opened at 63.10 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $80.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a market cap of $919.49 million, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Bennett sold 44,512 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $2,901,737.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,188.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Bennett sold 10,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $676,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,181.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,373. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley raised Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company’s offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers.

