Unilever plc (ULVR) Insider Buys £132.36 in Stock

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,309 ($41.35) per share, for a total transaction of £132.36 ($165.41).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Graeme Pitkethly purchased 4 shares of Unilever plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,351 ($41.88) per share, for a total transaction of £134.04 ($167.51).

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) opened at 3285.50 on Wednesday. Unilever plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,893.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,807.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 93.30 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,300.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,406.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 27.68 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Several research analysts recently commented on ULVR shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Unilever plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.99) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.99) price objective on shares of Unilever plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Unilever plc from GBX 3,900 ($48.74) to GBX 4,100 ($51.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,000 ($49.99) price objective on Unilever plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 3,050 ($38.12) price objective on Unilever plc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,664.76 ($45.80).

Unilever plc Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

