Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.23, but opened at $22.07. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 3,339,996 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company earned $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.90 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 35.29%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.0% in the third quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 175,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. operates as an independent semiconductor foundry focused primarily on specialty process technologies. The Company focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs) based on the design specifications of its customers. The Company manufactures semiconductors for its customers primarily based on third-party designs.

