Tower International, Inc. (TOWR) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.Tower International also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tower International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. FBR & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tower International in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) opened at 26.85 on Wednesday. Tower International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Tower International had a return on equity of 148.27% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tower International, Inc. will post $3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Tower International’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc is a global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates in two segments: Americas and International. The International segment consists of Europe and Asia, and the Americas segment consists of North America and South America.

