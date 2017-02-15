Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on February 28th

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.655 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) opened at 36.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of total return with a focus on current distributions paid to stockholders. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of master limited partnerships (MLPs) and their affiliates that transport, gather, process or store natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined petroleum products.

