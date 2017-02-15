Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited updated its FY17 guidance to $4.90-5.30 EPS.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) opened at 34.90 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Huff W R Asset Management Co. LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Huff W R Asset Management Co. LLC DE now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 33,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from $68.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. It has a global portfolio of approximately 1,000 molecules.

