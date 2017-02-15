TD Securities Increases Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC) Price Target to C$43.00

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Thursday. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MIC. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genworth MI Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

Shares of Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) opened at 37.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.27. Genworth MI Canada has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Brian Michael Kelly sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total transaction of C$48,497.75.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc is a Canada-based company, which through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada, is the private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers.

