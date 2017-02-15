Taubman Centers, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Taubman Centers in a research report issued on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the firm will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.61. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 618.56%. The firm earned $166.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) opened at 68.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.94. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a P/E ratio of 31.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 62.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $174,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,182.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (TRG) is a partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

