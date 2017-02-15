Symantec Corporation (SYMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) opened at 28.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.17. Symantec Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Symantec Corporation had a net margin of 55.12% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Symantec Corporation’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Symantec Corporation will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYMC. Bank of America Corporation set a $18.00 price target on shares of Symantec Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Symantec Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.81.

In other Symantec Corporation news, COO Michael David Fey sold 13,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $341,872.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,239.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $989,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,971 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation Company Profile

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cybersecurity company. The Company operates its business on a global civilian cyber intelligence threat network and tracks a range of threats across the Internet from various mobile devices, endpoints and servers across the globe. The Company’s segments include Consumer Security and Enterprise Security.

