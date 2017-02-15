SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Given “Sell” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on SunTrust Banks from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. FBR & Co set a $49.00 price target on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Compass Point cut SunTrust Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.20.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) opened at 59.59 on Thursday. SunTrust Banks has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business earned $2.19 billion during the quarter. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In related news, insider Anil T. Cheriyan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,736.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 42,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Matterhorn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 16.9% in the second quarter. Matterhorn Capital Management LLC now owns 154,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,627,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1,119.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 376,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 345,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 4.5% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 79,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Through its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, the Company offers a line of financial services for consumers and businesses, including deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. The Company’s other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services.

