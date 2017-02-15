Stuart John Doughty Buys 4,550 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Stuart John Doughty bought 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £12,330.50 ($15,409.27).

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) opened at 273.40 on Wednesday. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1-year low of GBX 184.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 299.30. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.86 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 266.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.50.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/stuart-john-doughty-buys-4550-shares-of-balfour-beatty-plc-bby-stock.html.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.19) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.75) price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Balfour Beatty plc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 298.43 ($3.73).

Balfour Beatty plc Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure company that provides maintenance, upgrade and management services in power transmission, utilities infrastructure, and road and rail. The Company operates through three segments: Construction Services segment, which is engaged in the physical construction of an asset; Support Services segment, which is engaged in supporting existing assets or functions, such as asset maintenance and refurbishment, and Infrastructure Investments segment, which is engaged in the acquisition operation and disposal of infrastructure assets, such as roads, hospitals, schools, student accommodation, military housing, waste and biomass, offshore transmission networks and other concessions.

