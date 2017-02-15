Stone Energy Corporation (NYSE:SGY) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation cut their Q4 2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stone Energy Corporation in a report released on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst R. Tullis now expects that the firm will post earnings of ($3.95) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.33). Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Stone Energy Corporation’s FY2017 earnings at ($12.26) EPS.

“Stone Energy Corporation (SGY) to Post Q4 2016 Earnings of ($3.95) Per Share, Capital One Financial Corporation Forecasts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/stone-energy-corporation-sgy-to-post-q4-2016-earnings-of-3-95-per-share-capital-one-financial-corporation-forecasts.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stone Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

Shares of Stone Energy Corporation (NYSE:SGY) opened at 6.93 on Monday. Stone Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $38.83 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Stone Energy Corporation by 4,037.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stone Energy Corporation during the third quarter worth $226,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Stone Energy Corporation by 242.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stone Energy Corporation by 9.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Murley sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $29,034.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth H. Beer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $38,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,547 shares of company stock valued at $72,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Stone Energy Corporation Company Profile

Stone Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) basin. It has leveraged its operations in the GOM conventional shelf and has its reserve base in the prolific basins of the GOM deep water, Gulf Coast deep gas, and the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia.

